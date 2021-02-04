Haubourdin, Lille (North), correspondence.

“ V o Did you like the privatization of the highways? You will like the privatization of EDF! “ This Thursday, energy companies are numerous in the Lille demonstration, to say “No to the Hercules project” and claim a “EDF-GDF 100% public”. The CGT activists from the Cargill Haubourdin starch factory (North) are much less numerous, but their flags do not go unnoticed. The two ears of corn on a white background symbolize the raw material that has been produced locally for decades.

In November 2019, the group’s management decided to abandon starch extraction at Haubourdin, whose plant is now limited to the production of food ingredients from starch delivered by trucks. As a result, a plan of 170 to 186 layoffs, out of a workforce of 325 employees. The first recommended arrived just before the end of 2020. So, inevitably, a demonstration for employment and against precariousness, that speaks to them. “That’s all we defend”, says Virginie in the CGT premises of the factory, where the appointment was given for a departure by carpooling to Lille. “Look at all these boxes that advertise social plans one after the other. Not to mention the closures related to Covid. Tomorrow, will there remain restaurateurs, for example? And there are many others ”, she adds. In recent months, the CGT Cargill flags were regularly out in front of companies in the Nord and Pas-de-Calais under the influence of redundancy plans: Agfa in Pont-à-Marcq (plates for offset printing), Bridgestone in Béthune (tires), Carambar in Marcq-en-Barœul … “We must support each other and unite our struggles”, assures Dorian Vallois, CGT delegate, with his eternal “Combat vest” red on the back, its megaphone slung over its shoulder and its “job killer Carkill” stickers in the pockets. “We are organized, but the culture of wrestling is not the same everywhere, he confides. I give them advice based on what we’ve been through. I talk to them about relations with the Direccte and the labor inspector, I give them my list of media contacts, the content of our PSE so that they can get an idea… ” Bruno himself remembers older struggles from the early 2000s: Metaleurop in Noyelles-Godault, Unilever, already in Haubourdin: “I was going to give my friends a hand. And if we are here today to fight, it is also because there were these fights. ”