Genoa – “Liguria is one of the three regions, together with Sardinia and Molise, to enter in the green area for the Covid risk on the EU map, while the rest of Italy is in yellow “. This was announced by the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti this afternoon via Facebook.” In the last two weeks, our Region has had less than 25 cases each 100 thousand inhabitants and has a positivity rate of less than 4%: – he explains – parameters that have allowed us to be among the few in the country and throughout Europe to pass into the green zone “.

The data

There are 18 new positives at Covid-19 today in Liguria, compared to 2,647 molecular swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, to which are added other 1,762 rapid antigenic swabs.

There were no deaths.

In total, the positives in the region are 1,702 (9 less than Wednesday 16). Since the beginning of the pandemic, the cases detected in Liguria have risen to 103,103, compared to 1,336,653 molecular swabs, to which 356,815 rapid antigenic tests have been added since 14 January.

The patients hospitalized due to Covid are 41 (7 fewer than on Wednesday), of which 9 in intensive care.

There are 247 people in home isolation, 22 fewer than on Wednesday. Active surveillance subjects are stable, 656 remain.

Vaccinations

There are 20,402 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in the last 24 hours.

On the last day, 18,954 doses of mRna and 1,448 viral vector drugs were administered.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign in Liguria, 1,174,268 doses have been administered out of 1,291,392 delivered, equal to an administration rate of 91%.

The chart

Below is the detail, referring to the residence of the person tested.

– IMPERIA (Asl 1): 0

– SAVONA (Asl 2): ​​4

– GENOA: 13, of which:

• Asl 3: 10

• Asl 4: 3

– LA SPEZIA (Asl 5): 0

Not attributable to residence in Liguria: 1

The graphs

The progress of the cases in Liguria

Vaccinations in Liguria by age group