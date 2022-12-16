Genoa – Inflation in Italy gallops, and in Liguria it runs faster than elsewhere. In November, according to the report released today by Istat, a Genoa was equal to 13.5%: in the ranking of major cities, the Ligurian capital is positioned in fourth place behind Catania (15.3%), Palermo (14.7%) and Messina (13.8%). Second position in the regional ranking for Liguria, with an average price increase of 13.7%: only Sicily is worse (14.3%), the ranking is closed – very far away – by Valle d’Aosta with an inflation of 8.7%.

ISTAT ESTIMATIONS AND THE DIFFICULTIES OF FAMILIES

Istat confirmed inflation estimates for November, which remain stable at 11.8% on an annual basis and up by 0.5% compared to October. A record not seen since 1984. On the other hand, a slight decrease for the goods in the so-called shopping cart which, in the final figure, stops at +12.7%. With a +11.8%, inflation in Italy is almost two points above the average of the Eurozone countries and almost one point above those of the European Union, in both areas the price curve has already taken the downward line, while for Italy the turning point could come in December.

Among the Italian cities, the highest inflation is recorded in Catania, even if – according to the ranking drawn up byNational Union of Consumers – the most expensive city is Bolzano where inflation of 12.3% translates into greater additional spending of 3,269 euros on an annual basis.

Going back to the general figure, “core inflation”, ie net of the price of energy goods and fresh food, accelerates from +5.3% to +5.6%; that net of energy goods alone rose from +5.9% to +6.1%. The inflation acquired for 2022 is confirmed at +8.1% per the general index and +3.7% for the fund component. The prices of food, home and personal care products, i.e. the so-called shopping cart, recorded a modest acceleration (from +12.6% in October to +12.7% on the year); the slowdown of frequently purchased products was confirmed (from +8.9% to +8.8%). But the price of food and beverages marks +13.6%. The war in Ukraine and the price of energy continue to weigh on the scenario.





“Wholesale gas prices started to rise again in the second part of November and, while remaining far from the peaks of the third quarter, make the prospects of a short-term cooling of the high inflation that has characterized the current year uncertain” warns the Istat. Also according to Bank of Italy, the “energy” variable could, against an adverse scenario, keep inflation in Italy around 11% also in 2023 against 7.3% of the more desirable scenario. The impact of expensive energy on consumption remains the main concern of households and businesses.

According to Confesercenti, the share of consumption destined for bills increased by + 47.1%, for a total of almost 15 billion, i.e. 5 billion more than in 2021, this is a third of the total amount of thirteenths. Finally, broadening the horizon to Europe, according to Eurostat, again in November, the inflation rate in the euro area stood at 10.1%, down from 10.6% in October, while in the European Union it down to 11.1% from 11.5% in October. The lowest rates of inflation were recorded in Spain (6.7%), France (7.1%) and Malta (7.2%), skyrocketing in Hungary (23.1%), Latvia (21, 7%), Estonia and Lithuania (both 21.4%).