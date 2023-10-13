Genoa – I am approximately 350 new cases of metastatic breast cancer are registered every year in Liguria for a total of over 2,000 patients currently taken care of by the regional healthcare system. This is the picture that emerged during the awareness day on the pathology underway in Liguria during which the importance of an early diagnosis was reiterated.

The Liguria Region has sided with the associations representing patients, in an event organized in Genoa, at the Palazzo della Borsa, where some proposals to improve the quality of life of the women involved were discussed.

“In Liguria patients can find in the ‘breast units’ multidisciplinary care paths and access to new drugs, increasingly targeted and personalized – explains the regional health councilor Angelo Gratarola -. Pharmaceutical innovations are certainly the basis of opportunities and successes, but they also depend on an appropriate application that can be obtained through a clinical care path characterized by ease of access, limited intervention times, quality of drug management”.