Genoa – There are still 377 health workers suspended and without salary until tomorrow because not vaccinated. If they do not comply, they risk remaining suspended until June 15, as provided for by decree law 172 of November 26, which clearly speaks of suspension, while in the previous decree, the 44 converted into law 76 of May 28 last year spoke of demotion or the possibility of leaving at home.

Decree 172 also establishes that in order to enroll in an order of the medical professions, it is necessary to prove that you are vaccinated. The suspended medical personnel is so distributed: 65 in Asl1, 93 in Asl2, 50 in Asl3, 20 in Asl4, 39 in Asl5, 68 at the San Martino hospital, 23 at the Galliera hospital, 15 at the Gaslini and 4 at the evangelical hospital.