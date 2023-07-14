Genoa – Twenty-five branches in the area dedicated to support for the over 65s in the web universe. “Digitalmentis” is the name of the experimental pilot project on the digital education of adult consumers to which the Region has joined together with eight other Italian regions.

The purpose? Raise the level of digital skills of adult consumers, with particular regard to subjects aged 65 or over and to subjects characterized by physical, economic and social fragility. «To leave no one behind. To allow those who are unable to access online public services, or there are those who need an email or a certified email and do not have the basic skills to activate an account or have difficulty requesting the activation of online bonus or more simply to access banking and postal services. But also to know (and avoid) online scams, phishing», specified Furio Truzzi, president of the Ligurian Institute for Consumption, among the entities having an agreement. «In short, a support service for the over 65s in order to encourage the exercise of active digital citizenship rights – he concluded – Through facilitators-teachers and facilitators-tutors, people trained to provide assistance in the use of digital tools. Also because with the Covid project we have helped 50,000 elderly people access the online vaccine booking service. Or the transport bonus, the taxi one: it is really necessary not to leave anyone behind ».

Liguria, 25 branches to help over 65s get closer to the web



The total amount allocated by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy is 3.9 million, of which 296 thousand euros destined for Liguria, with Tuscany as the project leader. “We want to help all Ligurian citizens keep up with the times, raise the digital skills of adult consumers with particular attention to the over 65 range – specified the regional councilor for consumer protection Simona Ferro – We are one of the nine regions that will train citizens who are no longer very young through the so-called “facilitators” of consumer associations, with 25 branches from Imperia to La Spezia».

“Increasing the digitization process means encouraging the autonomous, aware and responsible use of new technologies, also to promote the full enjoyment of active citizenship rights and encourage the use of online services by private individuals and public administrations – he explained speaking in connection the regional councilor for economic development Andrea Benveduti – The Digitalmentis project is a concrete opportunity for raise the level of digital skills of adult consumers, with particular regard to the over 65s or to those individuals who present frailties of a physical, economic and social nature. And it is for this reason that Liguria, like eight other Italian regions, has also taken part in this important digital literacy project with a leading role. At the same time, as we have done in the past, we will continue in the near future to accompany companies in these digital showcases with new dedicated tenders, with the aim of helping them increase their market demand”.

Right away the list of the 25 branches, i.e. the digital facilitation points:

Genoa: piazza Campetto 10/38; piazza Colombo 4/4; via Malta 3/1; via XXV Aprile 14/6; via Milano 40b/2; San Leonardo climb 9/2; via XX Settembre 20/94; via Del Colle 66 red.

Savona: piazza Martiri della Libertà 28; course Tardy & Benech 59r; via Marexiano 29 (Borghetto Santo Spirito); via Tasso 15r; via Botto 9r; via Generale Cagna 4 (Finale Ligure).

Imperia: via Des Geynes 8/1; piazza Doria 3; via de Magna 7; via De Sonnaz 10; via Don Abbo Il Santo 22.

La Spezia: via Taviani 52; via Persio 35 and 49; via Fratelli Rossetti 45; piazza Guzzman 48; piazza Chiodo 8; via Lunigiana 229.