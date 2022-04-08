Genoa – They are 1,481 new cases of Covid registered in Liguria in the last 24 hours, compared to 10,086 swabs. The positivity rate is slightly up and stands at 14.68%. There are 856 new positives in the metropolitan city of Genoa, of which 745 in Asl 3 and 111 in Asl 4 Chiavarese, another 247 in the province of La Spezia, 202 in that of Savona and 172 in that of Imperia.

Four new positives not resident in Liguria.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the cases found in the region have risen to 396,479.

In the last 24 hours a new death has been recorded: since the beginning of the emergency, 5,218 people have lost their lives in Liguria.

The positives present on the regional territory return to decline: 24 less than Thursday 7 April, 17,524 remain. On the other hand, the number of hospitalized people is increasing: four more than 24 hours ago for a total of 255. Of these, seven are in intensive care, one less than on Thursday. 1,504 new healed were also registered, with the total rising to 373,737.

Vaccines again under one thousand: 922 new injections in the last 24 hours, with the total of administrations rising to 3,460,046. The Ligurians who received the booster dose numbered 973,929, equal to 64.51% of the population and 70.37% of those over 12. First cycle completed for 79.84% of residents and 87.09% of those with more than 12 years, while at least the first dose was received by 84.83% of Ligurians and 92.52% of over 12s.