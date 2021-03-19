Several countries, including Italy, France and Germany, are preparing today, Friday, to resume vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine against the Coronavirus, after the European Medicines Agency confirmed that this vaccine is safe and effective.

And the European Medicines Agency announced that the Swedish-British laboratory vaccine AstraZeneca is “safe and effective”, in a very expected decision as the European Union suffers from a shortage of vaccines and relies on millions of doses of this vaccine.

Director Emer Cook said in a video conference that the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Regulatory Authority “also concluded that the vaccine was not associated with an increased risk of blood clots.”

Shortly before the European Medicines Agency, an independent British health regulator that was evaluating the AstraZeneca and Pfizer / Biontech vaccines confirmed that “there is no evidence that blood clots in the veins occur more frequently than expected in the absence of vaccination, and the same is true for the two vaccines.”

“We welcome the decisions of the regulatory authorities confirming the usefulness of our vaccine to curb the (outbreak) of the epidemic,” said AstraZeneca chief physician Ann Taylor.

On the other hand, Norway and Sweden will wait to complete their evaluation of the vaccine next week, to resume its use or not, as a Norwegian medical team said that it sees a link between this vaccine and clots observed in patients and dead people a few days after the first dose.

The opinion of the WHO Global Vaccine Safety Advisory Committee, on Friday, is also expected on this vaccine.

For its part, the European Commission announced that it would activate a contractual procedure to resolve the dispute with AstraZeneca, which showed that the number of deliveries of doses of its vaccine was less than expected.

Despite these vaccine setbacks, vaccination campaigns continue to accelerate. 402.3 million doses were administered worldwide, more than a quarter of them administered in the United States.