The state-run company, Petrobras, is one of the major shareholders in Brascom, along with the controlling stake in Novonor.

But Petrobras is looking to sell its stake in Brascom after receiving bids from various companies.

“The petrochemical sector is strategic for the country and essential for its growth,” Silvera told reporters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “There is no justification for us to lose our leadership in the petrochemical sector.”

Petrobras achieved record profits of $36 billion in 2022, after the Brazilian state oil company ended its policy of linking the prices of its hydrocarbon products to the international market, in an amendment promised by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Da Silva, who assumed the presidency for the third time in January, pledged during his election campaign to follow a Brazilian pricing policy for the company, saying that the previous policy aimed to “please investors at the expense of the Brazilian people.”