Harris is the highest-ranking US official to visit Manila since Marcos Jr.’s election in June.

The visit is part of Washington’s efforts to show its commitment to the Asia-Pacific region, where China’s influence is expanding.

Relations between the Philippines and the United States were strained for years under former President Rodrigo Duterte, who was close to Beijing.

Washington seeks to strengthen its security alliance with Manila under the new presidency, amid escalating regional tensions.

This alliance includes a Mutual Defense Treaty and an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement dating back to 2014, known as EDCA, which allows the US Army to store defense equipment and supplies at multiple Philippine bases.

Under this agreement, US forces have access to five military bases in the archipelago.

The agreement remained stalled under Duterte’s rule, but the United States and the Philippines pledged to speed up its implementation in the face of China.

“We have identified new sites and have begun a process with the Philippines to finalize them,” a US official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity, before Harris’s visit to Manila.

“The United States has allocated more than $82 million to make the existing bases work, and more will follow,” he added.

The US Vice President will also meet the Coast Guard aboard one of the largest military ships in the archipelago.

On Tuesday, she will head to the island of Palawan, which is surrounded by hotly contested waters in the South China Sea.