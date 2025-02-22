Claudia Bavel’s name monopolizes the headlines with a new controversy that has as the protagonist Joaquín Sánchez, former soccer player and legend of Real Betis Balompié. The program ‘Nor we were’ has revealed some supposed private messages between the Cadiz and the adult film actress, which would have been sent on December 20, 2023 through Instagram.

According to the Ten TV program, Bavel would have sent a photograph to the former soccer player, to which Joaquín responded with a comment that has not gone unnoticed: “I have been stunned.” In the conversation it can also be read that the Portuense would have suggested the Onlyfans model to be seen in the city of Condal during his stay in Barcelona for work reasons, reaching a drink at the Colonial Hotel. However, the encounter did not come to realize.

The scandal with Iker Casillas

The news comes to light shortly after Claudia starred in another great controversy related to Iker Casillas, Real Madrid exporter. Although the former soccer player denied any sentimental with her, the model appeared in ‘Friday’ and provided details and messages that, according to her, would demonstrate that her relationship lasted for at least one year. In addition, Bavel also mentioned that they even talked about future plans, such as forming a family.

For his part, Casillas issued a statement through his social networks in which he assured that: «Not everything is worth. Not everything is valid to win audience, not everything goes to get easy profit or fame as ephemeral as it is undeserved at my coast; At the expense of someone whose notoriety is only due to many years of work and constancy; More when I reiterate, I have tried by all means to protect my intimacy, ”he said and announced that he would take legal measures.









Joaquin’s silence

So far, the legend of Betis, which has married more than two decades with Susana Saborido, with whom he has two daughters: Daniela and Salma, has not spoken about leaked messages. In addition, the dissemination of these conversations comes in the midst of the broadcast of its successful program ‘The Captain in America’, where it shows its most personal side on a family trip along the popular Route 66 of the United States.

In the series, the family shares with the spectators intimate anecdotes of the family, so they reveal how jealous Joaquin can be with their daughters. It should be noted that, in the last chapter issued, Joaquín and Susana renewed their marriage votes with an emotional and fun wedding in Las Vegas.

For now, it remains to be seen if Joaquín Sánchez decides to break his silence before the information shared by ‘or that we were’. For his part, Claudia Bavel has published an Instagram story with the capture of his name being a trend in X (formerly Twitter) with the message: «What happened? Does anyone explain to me?