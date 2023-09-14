Abo Al Kold is the nickname of a teacher originally from Derna, but now living in Italy. His Facebook profile is filled with condolence messages, photos of people he has lost, messages of solidarity and expressions of inconsolable pain. He lost relatives, friends, loved ones, swallowed up by the waters in Derna or buried under their houses.

There are more than 25 thousand dead and more than 15 thousand displaced, among the missing there are also three dead members of the Red Crescent. «The hospitals are paralysed, everything is missing – explains the prof. Foad Aodi, president of the Association of doctors of foreign origin in Italy of the Euro-Mediterranean Medical Union and member of the Fnomceo Global Health commission -. They are starting to bury the bodies in mass graves.” In Derna the risk of an epidemic is increasingly real: “The rot of the corpses is accelerated by the dirty water and the hospitals cannot be activated due to the lack of electricity.” In addition to those in Derma, there are 3 thousand displaced people in the city of Bayda and 2 thousand in Benghazi. «Five dams have been destroyed in Derna – explains Aodi – and an investigation has been opened into their failure». You can only enter the city through two out of seven entrances and – for now – help has arrived from 12 countries. «The sea is returning numerous corpses, which is why Libya has asked Egypt and Algeria for specialized personnel for the recovery of the bodies. There are many families who have completely disappeared and many people do not respond to the appeal.”



Foad Aodi, president of AMSI and UMEM

The UN has warned that tens of thousands of displaced people in Libya now risk contracting diseases from contaminated wells. The wells have been contaminated and there could be a surge in disease and even death if this situation is not addressed urgently. This was stated by Jens Laerke, deputy spokesperson of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

In the last 48 hours, the Italian Red Cross has sent rescue and emergency vehicles to Libya, combined with essential aid: four high capacity water pumps, one medium capacity water pump, 4,950 blankets, 2,520 pairs of work boots, 354 pairs of waterproof boots, 1,500 body bags.

In the last few hours, loads of Italian aid have been leaving from the port of Brindisi.

The situation in Morocco

In Morocco there have been over 3 thousand deaths and more than 6 thousand injuries. «Doctors are seeing more fractures due to falls, sprains, muscle strains and injuries – explains Aodi -. Many suffered displaced fractures, vertebral fractures and head injuries from the collapse of the houses above them. Numerous episodes of intoxication have been recorded, especially among women and children. There are also many cases of shock and anxiety syndrome. There are more than 100 thousand children displaced and disadvantaged by the earthquake: it is necessary to support them psychologically. Today our delegate from the Arab World Community in Italy is leaving for Morocco, Halima. To date we count 35 to 40 military planes departing from Marrakech daily to support the affected areas. But even there there is a need for specialist doctors and medicines.”