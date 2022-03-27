ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Sunday that a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions are needed after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, his office said in a statement. .

“Erdogan underscored the importance of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the implementation of peace and the improvement of humanitarian conditions in the region,” his office said.

The cabinet added that they had agreed that the next round of peace committee talks between Ukraine and Russia would be held in Istanbul.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said the next round of face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia would take place in Turkey from March 28-30.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Azra Ceylan)

The post In liaison with Putin, Turkish president emphasizes need for ceasefire appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#liaison #Putin #Turkish #president #emphasizes #ceasefire