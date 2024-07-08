US President Joe Biden sent a letter to Democratic senators and representatives in Congress on Monday (8) in which he insisted that he will remain in the presidential race against Republican Donald Trump.

“I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to going all the way and defeating Donald Trump,” he said.

The Democrat said he would not run for president again “if I did not absolutely believe he is the best person to defeat” Trump.

Biden said that after criticism of his poor performance in the June 27 presidential debate, he had “extensive conversations with party leaders, elected officials, grassroots members and voters.”

“I’ve heard people’s concerns and fears that they express in good faith about what’s at stake in this election. I’m not unfamiliar with that,” said the 81-year-old president, who will seek re-election on Nov. 5 after being confirmed at the Democratic Party convention in August.

Biden said he had received numerous “expressions of affection” over the past few days. He also emphasized the importance of the primaries that were held in several states in which, with no other strong candidate to overshadow him, he emerged victorious. In those processes, he received more than 14 million votes, 87% of those that were cast.

The official said he refuses to say that this process is not important.

“The voters of the Democratic Party have voted. They have chosen me to be their party’s nominee. I feel a deep obligation to the faith and trust that the voters of the Democratic Party have placed in me to run this year. It was their decision. Not the media, not the pundits, not the big donors, not any select group of people, no matter how well-intentioned. The voters, and only the voters, decide the Democratic Party’s nominee,” he said in the letter.

After his poor debate performance and continued criticism about his advanced age, Biden is facing calls from within the Democratic caucus to withdraw from the race.

Last Sunday, for example, the newspaper New York Times reported that at least ten Democratic congressmen have asked him to drop out of the race.