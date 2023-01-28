Francis said he was referring to “Catholic moral teaching” when he linked same-sex relationships with sin.

Pope Francis wrote a letter to explain the comment associating homosexuality with sin during an interview with the Associated Press news agency on Tuesday (24.jan.2023). According to the pontiff, in a text published by the North American LGBT+ Catholicism website Outreachhe was “referring to Catholic moral teaching, which says that every sexual act outside of marriage is a sin”.



According to the portal’s editor, Jesuit James Martin, Francis assessed that specific circumstances can change the categorization of an act as a sin. “Catholic morality not only takes into account the subject, but also evaluates freedom and intention”.

In the interview, the Pope criticized those who treat homosexual affection as a crime. In the letter, he reinforced his position: “I would say to anyone who wants to criminalize homosexuality that he is wrong.”

Francisco had already spoken favorably to the LGBTQIA+ community in other statements:

January 2022 – he requested parents not to condemn their children because of their sexual orientation;

October 2020 – defended that LGBTQIA+ people have the same legal rights as heterosexual couples;

On the other hand, the Vatican has been rigid in relation to the insertion of this public in the Catholic faith. In March 2021, it determined that priests could not bless homoaffective unions, as any blessing for these marriages would be considered illicit by the Catholic Church.

Around the world, about 67 countries criminalize same-sex relationships. Of the total, 11 foresee sentences to the death penalty, according to the The Human Dignity Trusta non-governmental organization that defends the end of these laws.

Here is the full letter (in Spanish) and a translation:



“Dear brother,

“Thank you for your letter.

“It is not the first time that I speak about homosexuality and homosexuals.

“And I wanted to clarify that it is not a crime, to emphasize that criminalization is neither good nor fair.

“When I said it was a sin, I was simply referring to Catholic moral teaching, which says that every sexual act outside of marriage is a sin. Of course, one must also consider the circumstances, which may lessen or eliminate guilt. As you can see, I was repeating something in general. I should have said ‘It’s a sin, just like any sexual act outside of marriage’. This is talking about the ‘essence’ of sin, but we know well that Catholic morality not only takes the essence into account, but also evaluates freedom and intention; and that, for every kind of sin.

“And I would say to anyone who wants to criminalize homosexuality that he is wrong.

“In a televised interview, where we spoke with natural and colloquial language, it is understandable that such precise definitions did not exist.

“I pray for you and your work. Please do the same for me.

“May Jesus bless you and may the Blessed Virgin protect you.

“Fraternally,

Francisco”