The White House Under Secretary of Press, TJ Ducklo, submitted his resignation a day after he was suspended for launching a sexist and vulgar threat to a journalist seeking to cover her relationship with another reporter.

Ducklo had been suspended without pay for a week after the magazine Vanity fair publish content about his sexist threats against a journalist to whom he asserted that “I will destroy you”, in his attempt to prevent the publication of an article about their relationship.

The journalist tried to expose Ducklo’s relationship with a political affairs reporter from the news portal Axios that had previously covered the campaign and transition of today’s President Joe Biden.

Ducklo said in a statement to feel “devastated having embarrassed and disappointed my colleagues in the White House and President Biden. ”

TJ Ducklo had to resign the criticism first.

“There are no words to express my regret, my shame and my disgust for my behavior ”, he pointed. He added: “I used a vocabulary that a woman should never hear from anyone, especially in a situation where she was just trying to do her job. It was disgusting, disrespectful and unacceptable vocabulary.”

Before Politico published the article on Tuesday, People Magazine he had done the same with a favorable description of the relationship. It was the first time that either of them publicly acknowledged a relationship.

Ducklo became the new government’s first casualty, just days after Biden’s first month in office, and it happened while the White House faced criticism for its decision to retain Ducklo and not abide by the rules set by it. leader.

During the virtual swearing in on the day that Biden assumed the presidency, the president had assured that “I will immediately fire whoever works with me if I find out that he treated another colleague without respect or if he speaks with contempt of someone.” “There is no but that is worth ”added.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki faced a barrage of questions about the controversy on Friday. Reporters highlighted Biden’s words and questioned the decision to just suspend Ducklo for a week.

Source: AP

