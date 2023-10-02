In less than 36 hours… Sharjah Police arrests an Asian who caused the death of another

In less than 36 hours, the Criminal Investigation Department at the Sharjah Police General Command was able to arrest an Asian person accused of a murder case.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police said, in a statement on her official Facebook account, “A report was received from the operations room last Saturday evening about the presence of a deceased person lying on the ground in one of the industrial areas in the emirate. Accordingly, security patrols and other concerned authorities moved to the site, as It was found that the victim was stabbed with a sharp object, which led to his immediate death.

The criminal investigation and investigation agencies began their search, investigation and reasoning operations to determine the identity of the victim and the perpetrator.

The statement added, “In less than 12 hours, the identity of the perpetrator was identified, who was found to be in violation of the Law on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners. With a precise ambush in coordination with the security services at the Dubai Police General Command, he was arrested. Upon questioning him, he confessed to committing the crime, and legal measures are being taken to refer him.” To the judiciary.”

Sharjah Police confirms that protecting individuals is at the top of its priorities, and that the security of citizens and residents is considered a red line that cannot be compromised or crossed in any way, as it and its highly competent and experienced cadres from the criminal investigation and investigation agencies spare no effort in arresting everyone. Anyone who dares to violate the law and commit crimes of any kind.