Leon, Guanajuato.- In Leon, Guanajuato, two people received a strong shock, fright and injuries due to the fall of an industrial elevator.

It was during the morning of last Friday, January 6, that two people were injured after the elevator fell at the Stiva Industrial Park.

the unfortunate situation It happened at eleven o’clock in the morning inside a warehouse located in the Stiva Industrial Park, which is located on Timoteo Lozano boulevard, almost on the corner with Stiva boulevard.

At that time of the morning on Three Kings Day, two men were working when an elevator fell on them.

Site personnel immediately alerted the authorities and within minutes they arrived at the area of ​​the unfortunate events, personnel of Civil Protection who attended the victims injured in the accident, both were identified as:

Yael Arturo, 24 years old, and Miguel, 33 years old. Paramedics secured the area and conducted the necessary transfers of both men to a hospital for immediate medical attention.

Civil Protection of León, reported through its networks that help was provided for the injured. Until now, authorities have not reported exactly what the failure was or why the elevator fell, which almost took the lives of the people of Leon who are currently in recovery.