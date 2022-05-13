Leon, Guanajuato.- In the city of LionGuanajuato, inhabitants of various neighborhoods experienced a violent night, three shootings took place in different parts of the city during the darkness of yesterday, Thursday, the balance of the criminal acts caused the death of one man and serious injuries to another.

The facts:

The first shooting of the night took place in the Las Trojes colony, at 8:00 p.m., at an address located at Juan Martín de la Rosa street, almost corner with Juan de Jassoa 28-year-old man identified as Saúl “N”, was nicknamed ‘El Hormas’, the man opened the door of his house when they knocked and when his face was exposed, two men shot him in the chest and the head, both murderers left immediately after murdering him.

Paramedics arrived at the home and were called through the Emergency System, 911upon seeing Saúl “N”, they verified that he no longer had vital signs, his death was declared.

The second shooting originated in the Colonia Gardens of San Sebastian On Garza Gris street, almost on the corner with Faisán, a house was attacked with at least 15 shots. According to the testimony of neighbors, two people aboard a blue car stopped in front of the home and proceeded to shoot at least 15 times.

Citizens reported the attack to the Emergency Service, 911, elements of Leon Municipal Police, who found a black backpack with content that was not disclosed, but if several young people who had been present at the time of the shooting were interviewed, they were searched, none accepted that it was their property. It was reported that the police secured a blue vehicle, It is presumed that it was the car involved in the shooting, the car was located at the intersection of La Merced and Quetzal.

Later that night there was a shooting in the modern lion colony, a man was shot at in his vehicle, the assailants fled immediately, the victim, a 25-year-old man, was parked in his vehicle when men on a motorcycle proceeded to shoot him. Minutes later the notice was given to paramedicswho were able to help him, was stable despite his serious injuries

With these events, the violent night in the city of León, Guanajuato closed, the Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office already has an investigation folder open for each case and the corresponding inquiries are being carried out.