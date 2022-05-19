Leon, Guanajuato.- In the city of Lion, Guanajuato, a few days ago a young man from Leon named Roberto Carlos Arias Andrade, Last Friday, May 13, friends and relatives of the young man began to publish his photo on social networks, as well as to report that nothing was known about him and that if they had any information, they would communicate it immediately.

Today his body was found in a tambo inside his truck, this finding took place in the Las Américas neighborhood, on the central avenue almost on the corner of Boston Street. Neighbors in the area noticed that men suspiciously abandoned the truck, so they reported the act to 911.

After reporting the situation to security, police officers arrived and confirmed that a body lay inside, so the call was made to security elements of the three levels of government. An operation was deployed in the area to find the culprits, but so far no arrests have been made. His friends kept hoping a few hours ago to see him again.

The area was cordoned off by security elements to allow criminal investigation agents from the Attorney General of Guanajuato They will carry out the collection of evidence and the necessary expert opinions. Minutes later when Roberto’s identity was confirmed, they called his family, the young man’s father came to the place first, who broke down in tears when confirming the situation of his blood relative.

The Prosecutor’s Office already has a folder of research and investigations are being carried out in the case, it was reported that neighbors’ cameras would be reviewed to see if there are videos showing the arrival of the men who abandoned the truck, for the moment, that is what has been reported. The State Attorney General’s Office will be in charge of giving an official position on the facts.