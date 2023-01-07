León, Guanajuato.- In León, Guanajuato, a man and a woman were shot to death in the Valle de Jerez neighborhood, at five in the afternoon on Friday, According to information from neighbors in the area, the young woman identified as 21-year-old Paloma was a collateral victim.

Although so far This version has not been confirmed by the authorities, Criminal Investigation Agents (AIC)investigations will begin to clarify this criminal act.

The man was identified as Raymundo “N”, 36 years old, alias “El Yofos”, who already had a history of robbery.

The Secretary of Security, Prevention and Citizen Protection of León confirmed the arrest of two men as alleged perpetrators of this double homicide, as well as the seizure of a 9-millimeter firearm.

The address where the double assault was committed has a record of a drug sale point. “Yes, there are two detainees who match the characteristics of those responsible and a secured weapon. And the address has been identified as a point of sale,” reported the municipal office.

The double homicide occurred minutes after 5:00 p.m., on Jerez de la Luz street and Delta boulevard, in the Valle de Jerez neighborhood. Authorities at the scene reported that at the corner of Jerez de la Luz street there were two men parked inside a silver Chevrolet Matiz.

ANDThe man identified as “El Yofos” He was walking through Jerez de la Luz, just at the same time that Paloma would have left her house to go to the store.

When one of the crew members of the car got out to see Raymundo who was approaching them, but he didn’t even have time to speak because he started shooting at him several times.

“El Yofos” received several blows to the body, He ended up lying on the edge of the sidewalk. Pigeon was hit by one of the bullets, pTherefore, already injured, she returned to take refuge in her house, but upon reaching the entrance she fell injured.

The person responsible for the crime got into the car and fled. and when police officers realized that they had passed a security filter, they decided to start a pursuit, both were arrested.

They were identified as Marlón and Carlos, both residing in León, the first has 3 arrests, the second 25, but it was not reported what type of arrests they had registered. Paramedics who arrived minutes later confirmed that there was no more to do for them as they already had vital signs.

Units of the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) arrived at the area of ​​the events, which transferred the victims to the amphitheater of the facilities in Guanajuato, the capital for the application of the corresponding law necropsy.