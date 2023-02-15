Leon, Guanajuato.- In Lion, Guanajuato, a few meters away, very near the West delegation of the Municipal Police, a group of gunmen clashed with gunfire four of the thugs were arrested when they tried to escape from the place; one of them was injured in the shoulder.

In the area, while policemen were conducting the investigation, Authorities found one deceased. elements of the Municipal Police, seized two long weapons and one short, as well as two vehicles.

The armed attack It was reported at 9:40 at night on Calle Real de Mariches a few meters from Juan Alonso de Torres boulevard behind the Poniente delegation.

At that time of night, a group of men were meeting on Calle Real de los Mariches on the side of Arroyo Mariches, when they began to argue and ended up facing off with bullets.

“There was an exchange of shots, apparently between them. It is presumed that they are members of a criminal group.” authorities reported.

The detonation of bullets was reported to the Emergency service, 911, Therefore, Municipal Police officers moved to the area of ​​the events, at which time those involved began to run away.

The policemen went down to the creek to go after the criminalsit was where they were able to intercept four of them and one with a shoulder injury, sand they seized two weapons long, one short, 11 .223 caliber casings and two cars in which the armed group had arrived.

The detainees were identified as: Juan Enrique, Diego, José Miguel Angel, 24 years old, and Ricardo Manuel, 22 years old, the latter had a shoulder injury.

staff of the National Guard and Mexican Army They came to speed up the search.

Three of The detainees were transferred to a delegation of the Municipal Police, where they were made available to the corresponding authorities.

The subject who responds to the name of Ricardo and who was injured in the shoulder He was transferred to a hospital where he was reported as stable in health, then he will be handed over to the authorities. While the authorities were investigating the area, a deceased was located in the Mariches River.

They arrived at the area experts from the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGEG), who arrived to collect data on the event and start the investigations. In the place They secured more than 40 shell casings.

With information from AM Newspaper.