Leon, Guanajuato.- In Leon, Guanajuato, a man passed away being run over by a element of the State Public Security Forces (FSPE), last night Monday, at 4:00 p.m., the elderly grandfather was in the Metropolitan Axis at the height of the San Nicolás de los González neighborhood.

Witnesses to the situation they asked for help to the Emergency System, 911, after they will observe that a female member of the FSPE, will overwhelm to the lord because I was speeding, on his motorcycle, the old man trying to cross the highway, he had the misfortune of being run over. P.firefighters aramedics, who provided first aid to the man, but confirmed the death.

The 70-year-old victim died instantlywas identified as Juan “N”, paramedics provided first aid to officer and took her to a hospital because I present serious injuries. The area was protected by Leon Municipal Police, the scene of the events was delimited with yellow tape, motorists they had to take alternate pathways because the traffic it got heavy Monday night on major boulevards.

Some of the lights went out, because while the paramedics arrived, The body of the victim was left lying on the road. and the officer’s motorcycle was left on the median a few meters from the victim. At the time, FSPE officials commented that the official position would be given later.

Several hours after the accident, they arrived in the area. agents of the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO), processed the scene and transferred the body in a special unit, to Guanajuato, capital, so that it can be applied in laboratories necropsy of law corresponding to the body and thus establish the exact causes of death and identity of the victim.