Leon, Guanajuato.- In Lion, Guanajuato, a textile factory in Las Trojes Bodeguero Center caught fire, the fire left several substantial material damages, around 1:30 in the morning on Emergency Service, 911, received the report of the fire, which started in the business located on Las Trojes Avenue and the Chilpancingo Congress Boulevard.

Several elements of Leon Municipal Police, Y Fire brigade of the city, the flames reached such strong levels that three firefighters suffered injuries, the Chilpancingo Congress Boulevard was closed to avoid greater risks, the danger was imminent that it was also closed Las Trojes avenue, Guanajuato, Antonio Madrazo and Del Astillero boulevards, this so that the emergency units will move freely and arrive quickly to the incident.

Owners of the affected businesses have not established how much the loss was or the reason for the fire, what was reported is that the flames consumed raw materials and machinery for the manufacture of footwear, as well as damage to structures. . The fire was controlled, but materials were removed for hours to prevent the flames from starting again.

Three firefighters suffered in the fire, one of them suffered a serious fall and two more suffered poisoning, all were transferred to the clinic T-58 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, and reported stable. This morning several employees of nearby companies could not arrive on time for their routine workday, due to the work carried out in the area, including elements of the Drinking Water and Sewage System of León (SAPAL), They carry out cleaning work in the pluvial collectors.