Leon, Guanajuato.- In Leon, Guanajuato, the Guanajuato Secretary of Security, fired at least 80 workers when taking the driver’s license process, because it was detected that people who “collect favors” for delivering licenses or because they delivered false falsified licences.

Álvar Cabeza de Vaca Appendinni, security secretary, assured that “coyote” was found as well as threats from criminal groups who demanded the documentpersonnel who worked in the issuance of licenses, who were fired.

“We found a lot of smuggling that slowed down the delivery process, such as not respecting appointments, requesting favors from many people to expedite the process. We are in the regularization stage, favors are not allowed. There is a presence of the State Police at some points, because there were also criminal threats to issue licenses,” informed the Secretary of Security of Guanajuato.

The orginazed crime operates in the Industrial corridor and threatens to process false licenses:

An investigation has already begun because licenses issued with false data were found, this was more frequently registered in the Industrial Corridor.

The threats of organized crime the majority were registered in the municipalities of Celaya, Acámbaro and Irapuato, there organized crime entered the offices and demanded the documents with false information.

“There is an instruction for the licensing personnel to immediately alert if there is a coyote inside the offices. At the beginning, people arrived with the documentation, money in an envelope or in the same folder, without saying anything, but trying to bribe ”, expressed Álvar Cabeza de Vaca.

The secretary confirmed that due to this situation, the necessary changes and movements have already been made in the license offices and casualties have also been registered. Now that the offices already depend on the Secretary of Security, the administrators will already have to pass the confidence exams.

“We are talking about 80 casualties, they were people who had complaints, they did not have a service attitude. Due to corruption, I don’t have any, because they would also have a criminal complaint ”, express.

The security secretary insisted that now there is no more “coyotaje” in the offices, because five criminal complaints were also filed, against internet pages that they assured Internet users, that they would deliver Guanajuato driver’s licenses.