Leon, Guanajuato.- Today neighbors of the San Marcos neighborhood in the city of LionGuanajuato, had the great scare of witnessing an explosion in a natural gas pipeline, the situation occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Prensa Libre Sur street and the corner with Clemente Aguirre street, one block from Mariano Escobedo Boulevard.

The causes:

Two employees of Drinking Water and Sewage System of León (SAPAL) They were carrying out work in the San Marcos neighborhood, but a human error when repairing a pipe caused the machinery to perforate it by accident and an explosion was generated that alerted neighbors, both men who were doing the work, suffered burns, It was not specified to what degree, but it was initially mentioned unofficially that they were not serious.

The Emergency System, 911, received the report of the explosion, elements of Civil Protection, Firefighters of León and a natural gas crew that controlled the emergency. Security and rescue elements from León traveled to the area to evacuate a total of 60 people, to prevent them from suffering consequences as they were close to the place of risk where the situation was being fought at the time..

We recommend you read:

The population began to feel fear because the explosion left a strong smell of gas that did not dissipate for two hours, the streets were cordoned off and dozens of vehicles were prohibited from entering, which had to take another alternate route. . Civil Protection Paramedics who treated the employees indicated that the burns were not seriously serious injuries, but they did require immediate intervention and attention, so the two men were taken by ambulance to emergencies in a hospital with a stable diagnosis.