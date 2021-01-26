A one-year-old child was hospitalized with drug poisoning in the Leningrad region. The girl was hospitalized in serious condition. On Tuesday, January 26, reports REN TV…

The child born in 2019 was taken to the hospital from an apartment in the city of Nikolskoye, Tosnensky district. Doctors diagnosed the baby with methadone poisoning.

The incident happened the day before. The press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the region clarified that doctors reported the incident to the police. The girl’s mother said that her daughter became ill at about 21:30, at which time they were in the apartment.

Law enforcement agencies have begun checking on the fact of drug poisoning of the child, the TV channel reports “360“.

Trafficking in methadone is prohibited in Russia. The drug is included in the list of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, betrays NSN…

Earlier, in May, it was reported that police officers found three machine guns, two pistols, 770 ammunition and almost half a kilogram of amphetamine in a Muscovite’s apartment.