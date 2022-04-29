The young Giallorossi talent at the end of the Conference League match recognized in the stands the teacher he had at home to whom he gave the shirt
There was the coach of Roma who called him because he had to train together and with his teammates who had not played or had played little, like him, who entered the final of Leicester-Roma. But Afena Felix was too happy: in the stands of the King Power Stadium, cheering and seeing him so grown and accomplished, was his old science teacher in Ghana. The nineteen-year-old boy saw him, recognized him, greeted him and then gave Professor Enoch Adomako his number 64 shirt as a gift. A photo and a chat was a must, while the trainer called him back for training. But Felix was too eager to greet someone so important to him in his school career and therefore it took him a few minutes longer than his classmates before starting training.
THE SELFIES
Also because, together with the professor, there were several Romanists in that area of the stadium and therefore everyone took the opportunity to greet the boy. And he, generous, did not say no to anyone before going to train on the pitch.
April 29 – 5:51 pm
