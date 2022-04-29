There was the coach of Roma who called him because he had to train together and with his teammates who had not played or had played little, like him, who entered the final of Leicester-Roma. But Afena Felix was too happy: in the stands of the King Power Stadium, cheering and seeing him so grown and accomplished, was his old science teacher in Ghana. The nineteen-year-old boy saw him, recognized him, greeted him and then gave Professor Enoch Adomako his number 64 shirt as a gift. A photo and a chat was a must, while the trainer called him back for training. But Felix was too eager to greet someone so important to him in his school career and therefore it took him a few minutes longer than his classmates before starting training.