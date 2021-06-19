She heard it coming, says Betty Bresser, the storm that passed over Leersum on Friday afternoon. Around closing time, at 5.30 pm, she stepped outside to fold up the parasol of clothing store Liesbeth’s Boetiek. It was pitch dark from the left. This isn’t just any thunderstorm, she thought. But most of all it sounded like that, yes, how would you describe it? It comes out as “ominous.” Or as an acquaintance of Bresser had put it: as if a heavy steam locomotive was driving in.

What followed was short but intense: an extreme gust of wind left a trail of destruction through the village on the Utrechtse Heuvelrug. Hundreds of trees came out of the ground, roots and all, or they snapped like matchsticks, some of them against houses.

Several gas pipes burst and six houses were so badly damaged that they are uninhabitable, the Utrecht Security Region reported – a number that had been adjusted downwards in the course of Saturday. The fact that only nine people were (slightly) injured is often called a miracle here a day later.

A fall wind

What was this, residents wonder. A tornado? Or else a ‘normal’ whirlwind? No, it was probably a fall wind, said weatherman Marco Verhoef in the eight o’clock news, which can be seen in the pattern of the fallen trees. There is no official answer yet. The KNMI is not yet able to answer that question. First, satellite images and the fallen trees have to be studied. In itself, severe weather, due to the friction of warm and cold air, suits the time of year, says a spokesperson. But it is clear that Leersum was hit by “exceptional” heavy weather on Friday afternoon.

A heavy storm passed over Leersum last evening, many trees were damaged and destroyed

Photo Daniel Niessen

And as quickly as it started, it was over as quickly. “Within about thirty seconds”, Bresser estimates on Saturday afternoon, although heavy hail and rain showers followed after that. And besides being very sudden, the bad weather was also very local. “One and a half kilometers away in Amerongen, hardly a leaf has blown from the trees.”

From clothing store Liesbeth’s boutique, which remained free of damage, except for the geraniums, the wind blew to the north.

Howl of chainsaws

That way, in Koningin Julianalaan, Wim de la Mar, in iron-toed shoes, is raking branches in the front yard of his neighbors. You can hear the whine of chainsaws cutting up fallen trees from all sides. The sawing continued until midnight on Friday, he says.

On the other side, De la Mars black Citroën attracts a lot of attention. A large oak tree drilled into the roof on Friday, just ten minutes after his wife came home with the groceries, he says. The car is frequently captured by passers-by. “If you ask 10 euros per photo,” jokes a neighbor who walks by. “Yeah,” says De la Mar, “then I’ll have a new one.”

But the epicenter of the storm is Lomboklaan, a little further north. Every home has been damaged here, it seems.

The nature reserve Boswachterij Leersum, after the storm.

Photo Sem van der Wal / ANP

In her driveway, Hilje Logtenberg, dressed in gardening gloves, is dragging a huge pile of branches with her husband. Half of the roof tiles of their white house have been knocked away, now temporarily replaced by orange tarpaulin. The culprit was not one of the many beech trees along this avenue, but an oak tree in the backyard, which lost its top in the wind. “Such a branch”, she says with her hands apart, “pierced right through the roof”.

By the way, she wants to say to the reporter that the delivery person of NRC Handelsblad Friday after the storm just brought the newspaper. The woman had weathered the storm in a garden house further away. Logtenberg had offered her something to drink against the shock and then, despite the fact that she had hurt her ankle, the delivery person continued on her way. Logtenberg couldn’t understand exactly how she could have done that either. “The whole street was covered with trees.”

Half roof crushed

Meanwhile on the Lomboklaan trucks with stumps and tractors with wood chippers drive back and forth. Local residents and day trippers squeeze past it. The biggest attraction turns out to be the building at the intersection, at number 1, where a secured man with a chainsaw attacks a large tree that has invaded a bedroom and crushed half the roof.

It is an impressive sight and a group of boys, standing at the garage across the street, have taken bottles of Corona and a bag of Hamka’s for the occasion.

Further on, a woman is sitting in a garden chair. She drinks a paper cup with soda. When the man saws off an extra heavy piece of tree with a chainsaw – causing the roof tiles to jingle and the audience collectively saying “oooh” – she claps her hands over her mouth. It turns out to be her house.