One more midfielder, but what kind? Juventus, after losing first Pogba and then Fagioli, certainly needs numerical reinforcements in midfield. But if we focus the discussion on a tactical level, it is easy to notice that the various options on the plate of the technical director Cristiano Giuntoli and his right-hand man Giovanni Manna are very different from each other. If Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is in fact an “all-field player” who in Massimiliano Allegri’s 3-5-2 would be used mostly as a midfielder, Kalvin Phillips is a player with other functions. It was a certain Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds who shaped him. The Argentine Loco made the “local hero” the fulcrum of his pitchfork, placing him in the center in front of the three-man defence. Thus Phillips was able to exploit his great qualities: reading situations (he is an extraordinary ball retriever), initiating the action and tactical balance.