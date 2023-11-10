He recovers the ball, initiates the action and provides balance: because he is the ideal man for Max’s 3-5-2. With him in Turin Locatelli would be a midfielder, but there is also the “two” option
One more midfielder, but what kind? Juventus, after losing first Pogba and then Fagioli, certainly needs numerical reinforcements in midfield. But if we focus the discussion on a tactical level, it is easy to notice that the various options on the plate of the technical director Cristiano Giuntoli and his right-hand man Giovanni Manna are very different from each other. If Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is in fact an “all-field player” who in Massimiliano Allegri’s 3-5-2 would be used mostly as a midfielder, Kalvin Phillips is a player with other functions. It was a certain Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds who shaped him. The Argentine Loco made the “local hero” the fulcrum of his pitchfork, placing him in the center in front of the three-man defence. Thus Phillips was able to exploit his great qualities: reading situations (he is an extraordinary ball retriever), initiating the action and tactical balance.
