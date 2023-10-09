On October 9, a member of the leadership of the Palestine Liberation Organization in Lebanon, Samir Abu Afash, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that the Islamist movement Hamas wants to free Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.

He noted that Hamas’s attack on Israel is an attempt to gain “leverage.”

Samir Abu Afasha believes that what is happening in Palestine cannot be called an attack or aggression.

“At its core, this is an action of return to the lands from which they (Palestinians – Ed.) were forcibly expelled decades ago,” he said.

According to him, half an hour after the start of the operation, other organizations, as well as civilians, began to join Hamas. Participants in the movement treat hostages humanely, Samir Abu Afasha specified. He said that the hostage, who was pregnant, gave birth to twins in a Palestinian hospital and was given all the necessary care.

On the morning of October 7, Israeli territory was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. The militants also invaded border areas in the south of the country. Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. In this situation, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the call up of reservists for military service, and the Israeli side began to strike targets in the Gaza Strip in response.

Later, Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords, the first stage of which has already been completed. On October 8 and 9, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued to carry out attacks on the Gaza Strip. On the night of October 9 alone, its fighters, helicopters and artillery hit more than 500 military targets of the Palestinian Hamas movement and Islamic Jihad (an organization banned in the Russian Federation) in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.