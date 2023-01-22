Al Binaa: Russia is winning the Ukrainian conflict before it ends thanks to the military-industrial complex

Russia is winning the conflict with Ukraine before it ends thanks to a developed military-industrial complex (MIC), writes Lebanese newspaper Al Binaa.

The author of the article compared the crisis in Ukraine with the fable of an ant and a dragonfly. According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now reaping the fruits of his labors in the defense sector. According to the journalist, the dragonfly-NATO ended up in winter with empty arsenals. According to the publication, Moscow just needs time to win the Ukrainian conflict.

“Russia does not even need to advance, it is enough for it to continue artillery attacks and destroy military infrastructure, Ukrainian military deployment points, energy and communication complexes in order to win,” the publication specified.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that time remains Russia’s weapon, and Western countries need to speed up the provision of military assistance to Kyiv.