In Lebanon, patience with Syrian refugees is quickly running out. The government is doing everything it can to bully the Syrians away. Correspondent Melvyn Ingleby visited a refugee camp that had just been razed to the ground. There he saw that the idea of ’reception in the region’ cherished in Europe is in practice a total failure.
Photo Diego Ibarra Sanchez
Also read Melvyn Ingleby’s piece: Lebanon deports Syrian refugees: ‘Let them die nicely’
- Guest:
- Melvyn Ingleby
- Presentation:
- Egbert Kalse
- Editorial:
- Liz Dautzenberg
- Edit:
- Marco Raphorst
- coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werve
#Lebanon #reception #region #reached #limit
