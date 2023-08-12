The release of the Barbie movie in Lebanon could be banned by the authorities. The Ministry of Culture on Wednesday accused the film of promoting homosexuality. The conservative stance often unites the ruling elites of this country, which is nonetheless perceived as relatively open to the Middle East.

Those who have seen the Greta Gerwig film know it: Barbie aspires to a world where only peace and love reign.

In Lebanon, however, this American comedy is fueling tensions. Screening in Saudi Arabia, the candid heroine, played by Margot Robbie, could be banned from Lebanese theaters.

On Wednesday, August 9, Mohammad Mortada, the Lebanese Minister of Culture, announced that he had called for the film to be banned, citing an attack on the country’s values.

However, on Friday, August 11, the committee in charge of censoring the films did not find any scene that justified the non-broadcast of the feature film, according to information from MTV Lebanon News.

At this stage, the future of Barbie, which has already passed the billion dollar mark in worldwide box office receipts, looks uncertain in Lebanon.

Actor Ryan Gosling at a promotional event prior to the premiere of the movie “Barbie” in Toronto on June 28, 2023. © Mathew Tsang, Getty Images / AFP

“He must not have seen the movie”

None of the scenes make explicit reference to homosexuality. Mohammad Mortada, justifying his request to ban the film, however criticized the promotion of “homosexuality and sex change”.

“He must not have seen the film,” said Ayman Mhanna, executive director of the Samir Kassir Foundation, an association that aims to “promote democratic culture” in Lebanon and the Middle East.

“These statements are part of the context of a violent homophobic campaign launched a few weeks ago by the leader of Hezbollah (Shia loyalty party) Hassan Nasrallah. Previously, extremist Christian groups had promoted a movement of the same type.”

In July, Hassan Nasrallah said that under Islamic law all homosexuals “should be killed” and called for a boycott of all rainbow products.

The representatives of the different Christian communities largely share this rejection of homosexuality, condemned both in the Bible and in the Koran.

Under pressure from religious dignitaries, the country has canceled activities for the LGBTIQ+ community on several occasions in recent years.

Last year, the animated feature film Buzz Lightyear, in which a lesbian couple appears, was banned there.

Barbie movie topped $1 billion at global box office in its third weekend PA

“Spiritual Motives, Political Maneuvering”

Announcing that he wanted to ban the release of Barbie, the culture minister invoked an informal ministerial meeting held on Tuesday at the summer residence of the Maronite patriarch, Bechara Rai.

“We must combat ideas that go against divine order and the principles shared by all Lebanese,” said the Christian prelate and the (Shia) minister after the meeting.

In Lebanon, political divisions are rooted in sectarian affiliations. The distribution of key posts according to the main religious communities has been maintained since 1989, but frequently generates blockages in decision-making.

However, “the Lebanese authorities are very willing to agree when it comes to sharing homophobic positions, or more generally to oppose any civil law relating to marriage, inheritance, custody of children, divorce,” he summarizes. Ayman Mhanna.

Within society, religious institutions serve as relays for political parties. “Very often they are exploited by the parties in power, who invoke spiritual motives to disguise pure and base political manoeuvres,” explains Ayman Mhanna.

A more open society than its rulers?

Compared to most countries in the region, the multi-denominational Lebanese society is distinguished by a relative openness in terms of morals.

Banned in most of the Arab world, the Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), starring a lesbian couple, was screened in the land of cedars. Festive, cosmopolitan, partly westernized, the Lebanese capital is still nicknamed the “Paris of the Middle East”.

The parties represented in Parliament, however, reflect a certain conservatism in society, Ayman Mhanna qualifies.

Weakened by endemic political instability, the country is facing the most serious economic crisis in its history, marked by hyperinflation, currency collapse and banking restrictions. Basic services such as water and electricity are in decline, exacerbating social tensions.

The explosion in the port of Beirut in August 2020 added to a justice deficit. The evidence of negligence and corruption implicating the authorities has never led to significant prosecutions.

In light of this crisis, moral issues allow the authorities to “create a distraction”, concludes Ayman Mhanna. “Yesterday, we accused refugees. Today, we accused homosexuals.”

original note