At least three people died and 16 others were injured this Friday due to a fire caused during an escape attempt in a prison in the city of Zahle, in eastern Lebanon, reported the Internal Security Forces (ISF), as the Lebanese Police are called.

(You can read: Will Biden hold a new meeting with Xi Jinping? This is what the US president said).

The prison authorities were informed that some prisoners were planning to escape through a hole in the wall of one of the cells, an exit that the inmates had “hid inside a wooden closet and covered with a piece of cloth,” the ISF explained in a statement.

The team sent to inspect the cell was temporarily held by the inmates, who later chose to set the cells on fire.

“As a result of seeing the preparations for the escape disrupted, they began to burn luggage and mattresses inside part of the rooms on the second floor, which caused the fire to accelerate and dense smoke to spread on the aforementioned floor” , details the police note.

(Also: ‘My God!’: influencer was broadcasting live when he was caught in the middle of a shooting).

The fire caused the death of three inmates and injured 16 others, all of them due to smoke inhalation and who are already receiving treatment in area hospitals, without their lives being in danger.

In recent years, there have been several massive escapes from prisons and detention centers in the country, amid a general weakening of security bodies and public institutions due to the serious economic crisis that began at the end of 2019.

Many of these departments have been affected by a staff shortage and the implementation of reduced hours to compensate for the sharp loss in value of public salaries due to the devaluation of the Lebanese pound, as well as the lack of resources to carry out their work.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO