Lebanese women demonstrate in Beirut for the abolition of the “Kafala” system on May 5, 2019 (ANWAR AMRO / AFP)

Most often it is women from Africa or Asia who came to Lebanon to be domestic workers or babysitters in private homes. There are nearly 200,000 and for years, NGOs have denounced the abuses of many employers: confiscated passports, miserable or non-existent wages, physical or moral violence, because some are housed in lamentable conditions, or do not have the right to go out. No day off, no paid vacation either.

In reality, this is a situation that we find in all Arab countries because of the so-called “Kafala” system. The employer is the guardian of his employees, which gives him exorbitant rights and opens the door to all abuses.

The system is not completely abolished, but a new standardized employment contract comes into force. And it restores the rights of this foreign workforce. Ban on paying them under the Lebanese minimum wage. No more than 48 hours of weekly work. A weekly day of rest and annual paid leave. As well as a personal room, of which only they have the key. It is also forbidden to confiscate their passports.

This new employment contract also allows employees to resign and change employers. It may seem obvious in France, but in Lebanon, it is a giant step towards the end of a practice assimilated by NGOs to “modern slavery”.

It is in the Gulf countries that the abuses are the most important, because this system of “Kafala”, of tutoring of the employer, concerns all the workers, domestic employees but also construction workers, the little hands of the miracle economy of these oil monarchies.

When Qatar was awarded the organization of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, it had promised to abolish the “Kafala”, but that did not happen. Since the end of August, it has been a reality. With an official minimum wage which entered into force at the beginning of September and above all two essential points: foreign workers can change employers freely and above all, there is no longer a visa issued by the employer, they can therefore quit their job. but also the country freely.

This is a real step forward, Qatar is the first Gulf country to pass this milestone and the International Labor Organization (ILO) has also welcomed it.