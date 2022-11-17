POLITICAL ELECTORAL SURVEYS TODAY NOVEMBER 17, 2022

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Brothers of Italy over 30 percent also in Lazio with a result that drags Lega and Forza Italia to 50% of the votes. On the opposite side, the Democratic Party drops to 15.8 percent and is surpassed by one point by the 5-star Movement. Share down more than one point from three weeks ago. The survey in view of the regional elections is anticipated by the Republic and was carried out by the Izi Institute. A picture that alarms the dem, especially in light of the situation of alliances: while the Giallorossi axis is currently shattered, the Democratic Party yesterday gave the green light to the candidacy of the outgoing councilor Alessio D’Amato.

The polling institute survey was carried out between 12 and 14 November. The scenarios analysed, explains the newspaper, are three. The first hypothesis tested is that D’Amato is the candidate, supported by Pd and Action. That is the current picture. If Fabio Rampelli (Fdi) were to challenge him, not only would the victory go to the first with 48.8% of the votes, but the dem opponent would end up close to the Left-Verdi and M5s alliance. D’Amato in that case is given 27.4 percent, but the former allies of the progressive camp would even go beyond 23. More than a third of the voters still declare themselves undecided, he observes Republic.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.

Read also: All polls