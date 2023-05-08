Concrete actions of the Region to solve the age-old problem of overcrowded emergency rooms. The Lazio, in fact, is the black jersey in waiting times. In fact, almost a day elapses between a medical visit and discharge to an acute care ward: 22 hours to be precise, i.e. 1,340 minutes (with peaks of 46 hours, 2,794 minutes), against a national average of 9.5 hours, and against the 8 hours envisaged by the ‘National guidelines on intra-hospital triage’.

The Regional Council chaired by Francesco Rocca has approved a package of resolutions within the “Experimental project for managing overcrowding in emergency rooms” to make new beds available, divided into different types of care, so as to deflate the medicine and surgery departments and create spaces for emergency patients. A solution that emerged following a discussion with the directors of health and emergency rooms. The Lazio Region – with the approved package of resolutions – will contract over 350 beds with accredited private healthcare facilities, giving a concrete and immediate response (all will be operational from 10 May) to a request for over 730, for a cost of around 22 million and 900 thousand euros.

Apart from this immediate and extraordinary investmentthe Lazio Region is already working on a structural line of action which will, however, develop rapidly.

The management of beds has already been computerised, to ensure that the availability of each ward and individual hospital structure is known in real time. An inspection unit was set up which carried out inspections at the hospitals, in order to make now inactive beds available and to streamline hospital pathways in continuity of care. The inspection unit is working alongside companies to understand how to implement the offer. Many of these, in fact, cannot be used for work or due to lack of personnel.

The Operations Center, a civil protection model, will also start from today, which will have the entire situation of beds in Lazio under control in an organic way. “I am pleased with this first important concrete response towards unblocking a situation, that of overcrowding in the Emergency Department, which is above all damaging – he commented Francesco Rocca, president of the Lazio Region – of the dignity and health of our citizens, but also of health personnel forced to operate in conditions that are nothing short of disastrous. This investment will help tear away the infamous black shirt of waiting times in our hospitals. This is an indispensable first measure, necessary and capable of significantly decongesting the situation. As promised, we have provided a concrete response which represents only the first step of a general reorganization of the Lazio health system”.