The Ministry of Health of Latvia wanted to limit the sale of alcohol due to the growth of drunkenness

In Latvia, they wanted to limit the sale of alcohol to residents due to excessive drinking. About it informs Rubaltic.ru.

According to Astrida Stirn, head of the drug treatment service at the Center for Psychiatry and Narcology, the number of patients undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction is growing every year in Latvia.

It is specified that the country’s Ministry of Health advocates the speedy implementation of restrictions on the sale of alcohol to the population. The Latvian Seimas will consider the developed draft law on reducing the availability of alcoholic products in the fall.

It will be possible to buy alcoholic drinks only from ten in the morning to eight in the evening, and on Sunday – only until three in the afternoon, follows from the bill. Persons under the age of 20 will be banned from selling alcohol altogether.

Earlier it became known that in Russia they are discussing restrictions on the sale of alcohol in catering establishments located in residential buildings.