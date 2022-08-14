Latvian Justice Minister Bordans: the authorities want to limit the use of the Russian language

Latvian Justice Minister Janis Bordans said that the country’s authorities want to limit the use of the Russian language at work and in public places. According to him, in the near future, the relevant law may be sent to a meeting of the parties forming the government, after which it will be submitted to the Sejm. About it informs Delfi agency.

“We need to establish a ban on the use of a language that is not the language of the European Union, in addition to the state language when selling goods or providing services,” Bordans said, adding that the Russian language could also be removed from telephone and bank messages.

The minister pointed out that the practice of simultaneous use of the Latvian and Russian languages ​​in public places has become entrenched in Latvia, which, he believes, is unacceptable. “But society needs to know that the Latvian language should be used for business relations, as well as for communication in the workplace,” Bordans stressed.

He clarified that the law could apply to job postings that require a candidate to speak Russian.

On June 7, it was reported that the Latvian authorities approved the transition to the Latvian language of instruction within three years. Corresponding amendments to the law on education were approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of the country.

Earlier, the President of Latvia, Egils Levits, called the Russian language a relic of the occupation and predicted that it would be replaced by English in the country. According to him, most Latvians face discrimination in the labor market due to not knowing Russian, and this needs to change.