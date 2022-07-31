The State Security Service of Latvia announced threats in connection with the relocated Russian media

The State Security Service (SSS) of Latvia announced threats in connection with Russian media that moved to the republic with the start of a special military operation in Ukraine. About it informs Latvian radio.

It is noted that over 200 Russian journalists and 23 publications have moved to Latvia since the end of February.

Commenting on these data, the State Security Service of Latvia reported that they are monitoring the work carried out by the Russian media in the republic. “The State Security Service has identified risks to the security of the Latvian information space, as well as intelligence risks associated with the fact that the activities of the media traditionally meet the interests of the Russian special services,” the state agency said, adding that it had already informed the country’s top officials.

Earlier, the Latvian authorities announced that from August 1, Russia and Latvia will suspend the agreement on a simplified travel format for Russians living near the border, concluded in 2010. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic noted that the suspension of the agreement was due to the closure of the Latvian consulate in Pskov by Russia, which previously dealt with the issuance of border permits.