The secretary general of the Latvian Ice Hockey Federation Viesturs Koziols specified that the issue of admitting spectators to the World Championship will be resolved only in April.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said that the championship, which is scheduled for May-June this year, will be held without spectators.

Coziols in comments TASS noted that there is still hope for the admission of spectators to the stands. He explained that now in Latvia they are really preparing for the competition in the “bubble”, since the epidemiological situation does not yet allow thinking otherwise.

“But we are very interested in offering to consider the option that if the situation improves, a certain number of spectators will be able to attend the games. […] we can know this not earlier than April, I think, ”he stressed.

According to him, it is possible to hold matches in the presence of 20%, 50% of spectators, and so on, but subject to distancing in the stands.