In Latvia, experts have found a coronavirus in a dog. This was announced on Thursday, February 18, by Interfax.

This is the first such case in the country, according to the Food and Veterinary Service. The test results suggest that the animal has suffered the coronavirus.

Over the past day, 708 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Latvia. In addition, 13 infected people have died. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of infected has exceeded 79 thousand people, 1521 patients have died.

At the end of January, a hantavirus, carried by rats, was first discovered in Ukraine. The virus was caught by a resident of the Lviv region.