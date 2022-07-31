Economy Minister Indriksone: Stopping Gazprom supplies will not change anything for Latvia

Gazprom’s decision to stop supplies “will not change anything significantly” for the population of Latvia, stated Head of the Ministry of Economy of the Baltic Republic Ilze Indriksone to the Latvian Radio.

“We can no longer rely on supplies from Russia,” Indriksone said, noting that now the priority is the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Klaipeda. Riga is also working on deliveries from other destinations.

“This step by Gazprom will not significantly change anything for us <...> I think this is more a step of intimidation on the part of Russia, ”the minister assessed the situation. According to her, the actions of the Russian company were a reaction to the statement of Latvijas Gāze. Earlier, the company said that they buy fuel from Russia through an intermediary and pay for it in euros.

July 30 Gazprom published in social networks, an announcement about the termination of gas supplies. The company justifies this step by violating the conditions for gas withdrawal.

On July 14, the Saeima of Latvia approved the amendments in the final reading, which imply a ban on natural gas supplies from Russia from January 1, 2023. The Baltic countries also plan to stop buying electricity from Russia in 2024.