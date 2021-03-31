In Latvia, a 71-year-old pensioner died a few days after being vaccinated against a coronavirus with a vaccine from the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. It is reported by TASS citing local TV channel LTV7.

The Latvian Health Inspectorate has launched an investigation into the incident.

Oleg Zeigermacher from Riga received the first dose of AstraZeneca from batch ABV5300 on March 5. The use of this batch was suspended in early March by several EU countries, including Latvia. After the vaccination, the man developed symptoms of a mild cold; on March 9, he died of pulmonary edema as a result of bilateral pneumonia.

“In principle, this is the question – on the one hand, both the doctor from the intensive care unit and the ambulance doctor named us a thing related to blood clots. We read in the newspapers that in Austria, in Germany AstraZeneca causes blood clots, ”his son Pavel Zeigermacher told the TV channel.

Zane Neikena, a representative of the State Agency for Medicines and the European Medicines Agency in Latvia, said that there is still no case of thrombosis in Latvia that can be associated with vaccination. According to her, there is already a conclusion according to which the AstraZeneca vaccine “is not associated with the formation of blood clots.” “It is not stipulated that tests should be done before vaccination, and there is no information that vaccination could aggravate the infection. After the first dose, you can get sick if the person was already infected and did not know about it, ”she concluded.

In total, six people have died in Latvia who were vaccinated against coronavirus, and 735 cases of side effects after vaccination are also known.

On March 30, the AstraZeneca vaccine was renamed Vaxzevria. A number of European countries have suspended or banned vaccination with the drug after the detection of thrombosis in vaccinated patients. In this case, the creators of the drug insist on its safety. The company stressed that a study of the health of more than 17 million people after vaccination showed no increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia.