In an interview with KLUBS magazine, the vice-president of the Latvian Society of Physicians, resuscitation doctor, anesthesiologist Roberts Furmanis boasted of his refusal to help a man who addressed him in Russian.

The physician noted that he himself is “Latvian to the bone” and even wears a T-shirt with the inscription “Latvia”. At the same time, it seems that he dislikes people with the inscription “Russia”.

“A dude who was looking for a maternity hospital came up to me. He was wearing a T-shirt with the words “Russia” on it. I said: “Here is Latvia. Let’s start by speaking in Latvian, ”the resuscitator quotes Sputnik Latvia.

On September 18, it became known that in Latvia a man attacked a tourist from neighboring Lithuania, who addressed him in Russian, screaming and swearing.

In June, a doctor from the Latvian city of Rezekne got into a skirmish with a pensioner who addressed him in Russian. The medic urged the woman to leave the country.

In recent years, the Baltic states have been pursuing a policy of abandoning the Russian language. Teaching in Russian is prohibited in schools and kindergartens. At the same time, in Latvia alone, almost 40% of the population speak Russian.