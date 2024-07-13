In the region, people are now living longer lives, while deciding to have fewer children, mainly due to situations such as structural inequality between countries, to which are added inequalities related to ethnic or racial origin, economic income and age, according to the most recent report of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The study shows how Latin America is experiencing an accelerated demographic change that is causing populations in the countries to age with reduced fertility rates.

The challenge of seeing the population decline is compounded by the fact that in Latin America and the Caribbean there are 1,643,000 births to girls and adolescents under 19 years of age. Of these pregnancies, 36,000 are in children under 15 years of age, meaning that four girls will become mothers every minute in the region. A rate that, according to the UN, has not changed in the last two decades and whose origin is mostly the result of sexual abuse.

But perhaps the data that most raises alarm bells in the region, according to UNFPA, is that Half of teenage girls who had their first child between the ages of 14 and 20 had a second child before they turned 21. And that number rises to 3 out of 4 pregnant people, if they became mothers before the age of 15, who will probably have a third child before finishing their adolescence.

In an interview with El Tiempo, Susana Sottoli, Director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Population Fund, provided details on demographic changes in the region.

Sottoli was one of the guests at the Fifth Meeting of the Regional Conference on Population and Development in Latin America and the Caribbeanwhich took place in Cartagena de Indias, where experts from around the world examined public policies for women, girls, minorities and communities with disabilities, among other issues, in Latin America.

What are the main demographic changes that Latin America and the Caribbean are experiencing?

In Latin America, people are now living longer lives, women are choosing, or families are choosing, to have fewer children. There have also been migration changes, with many people moving within the region in search of better life opportunities.

Why are women having fewer children?

Due to situations such as structural inequality between countries and inequalities related to ethnic or racial origin, economic income or age, Latin America has been undergoing an accelerated demographic change that is causing populations in countries to age and have reduced fertility rates; that is, women are having fewer children.

On average, how many children are women having in the region?

On average, this is less than the so-called replacement rate, which is approximately 1.8. This means that the average fertility rate should be two or more than two, so that the population is replaced in the same number (in pairs). This process, which in Europe, for example, may have taken 50 years of declining fertility and population aging, as well as the reduction in the number of young people, is taking place in Latin America in almost half the time.

Should we be concerned about this rapidly changing phenomenon?

Demographic changes are important in terms of the design of public policies and how countries are prepared to face these changes, which do not necessarily have to generate what we call demographic anxiety: there are too many of us or too few of us.

So, are we becoming a less young population?

We are getting older, there are fewer and fewer young people, but these are natural processes. Some have to do with processes such as migration when people decide to move, but these changes are not distributed equally across all populations and governments can and should design measures to address them.

What measures should governments take to address these changes?

Guaranteeing rights and well-being to people, without using coercive measures such as requiring women or families to have more children, or creating a feeling in the population that there is now a larger elderly population and so we either invest in the elderly or we invest in the young. This type of approach is not necessary, but rather a more social contract type approach, where society decides where the priorities are and attempts are made to distribute and ensure well-being for all.

Pregnancies among girls and adolescents are also a cause for concern…

These demographic changes have an unequal impact on people. For example, let’s take fertility: we said that women in Latin America are having fewer children, but this does not apply to all women equally. For example, the case of adolescent fertility is an indicator that is resisting rapid decline in this region, and it is worrying because it affects girls between 15 and 19 years of age, which truncates life projects. Adolescents are likely to leave school and have to devote themselves to a premature pregnancy with obstetric risk, that is, dying in childbirth or postpartum. It also means that they will probably have fewer educational opportunities and lower income in the future.

What are the states in this region failing to do by seeing an increase in pregnancies among girls under 14 years of age?

There is a crime behind these cases. We are talking about rape or sexual abuse of minors, and this is increasing in the region and requires a different approach where it is not only a question of prevention, but also of access to justice and reparation and above all of changing certain social and gender norms that still make it seem acceptable for adolescents and girls, in certain cultures, to have older partners and therefore enter into early unions.

How to deal with this tragedy?

We need data. We need to know where these women and girls are who are left off the radar of public policies. In general, we know that they are women and girls from Afro-descendant and remote indigenous communities, where all of these causes are amplified and where they have a life and a trajectory that is very different from that of a middle- or upper-middle-class teenager from Bogotá, Lima or Sao Paulo, compared to an Afro-descendant girl from Chocó or an indigenous girl from the Altiplano of Bolivia.

On the other hand, migration also affects populations in Latin America and the Caribbean. What is the outlook?

This is a very good example of what I was saying about demographic processes, which do not necessarily have a positive or negative sign in a generalized way. Migration is a population phenomenon that has always existed and therefore it is not a matter of stopping it or penalizing it, but of managing it and in this regard I have to say that Colombia has done a magnificent job. And not only by recognizing in its migration policies the right of people to seek better life opportunities by migrating, whether internally or externally, but Colombia has also established programs for the integration of migrants, recognizing and making this normative declaration of rights a reality.

How should States assertively manage migration flows?

It is about reconciling the needs of the migrant population with the needs of the host population. It is precisely about preventing host communities from feeling that migrant populations are coming to take away their jobs or occupy housing intended for them. All of this is part of the process and that is why migration policy management is important. If not, unnecessary conflicts are generated. There are countries in the Caribbean, such as Costa Rica, or even in Uruguay, where the population ageing is more marked, and there is talk of the possibility of welcoming migrant populations that have a greater intensity or desire to have children and, in some way, contribute to the population replacement that these nations do not have.

How does climate change affect migration flows in our region?

We have just conducted a study and mapped, using geospatial georeferencing techniques, the location of populations in low-lying coastal areas of Latin America and the Caribbean. The result indicates that there are millions of people in this region at risk because the water level is rising. Hurricanes and tropical storms are added to the floods, which in addition to affecting people impact hospital infrastructure and others. Climate change is forcing people to migrate out of risky situations to other regions. It is also affecting sexual and reproductive health processes. The use of certain pesticides affects the planet and human health and has effects on sexual and reproductive health.

What were the main conclusions of the international meeting that concluded in Cartagena?

The conference included concrete commitments and a call for public development policies to have people and their rights at the centre, especially in areas such as gender equality, sexual and reproductive health rights, and attention to disparities. Public policies must equalise opportunities and must reach girls and women who do not have access to opportunities: expanding access to sexual and reproductive health services, fighting teenage pregnancy, we need decisive policies to tackle maternal mortality, manage migration based on rights and respect sexual diversity. Special attention must be given to people with disabilities.

John Montaño – EL TIEMPO correspondent – Cartagena