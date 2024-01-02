A video went viral on social networks in which a user reveals how you can get free accommodation and other benefits in Las Vegaswhich caused controversy among Internet users.

TikTok user @VegasStarfish shared with her followers tips for when traveling to the city of Las Vegas, in which she begins by saying: “I'm going to reveal to you a Las Vegas secret so that you never pay for a hotel room again.”

The user stated that, by following her method, You can avoid lodging charges, get free parking, and even get free food and show tickets“I'm going to need you to trust the process. I spent more than 10 years in game administration and this will work,” said the tiktoker.

How to get free accommodation in Las Vegas, according to the user



The woman explained that when you arrive at the hotel in Las Vegas, the first thing to do is go to the Players Club and sign up for your free loyalty card. Then, he suggests taking a $100 bill and playing it in a casino game without losing a hundred dollars, just playing it for about 15 minutes.

At the end of the time, you take what you have won and the remaining money, collect it and leave the casino, explains the user. According to the tiktoker, About 90 days later, you'll receive offers from locals to encourage you to come back, and those offers will include free hotel stays. He also assured that this process only needs to be done once for each major hotel chain, and your next vacation could be completely free: “I help people get the most out of their Las Vegas vacation.”

The video already has more than 2,500,000 views and thousands of comments, where people share their experiences. Some users support the idea and comment on their successes with this method, while others are skeptical and They make fun of the recommendation, emphasizing that it did not work for them. The @VegasStarfish account is dedicated to providing advice about Las Vegas, ranging from tourist attractions, restaurants and casinos, to travel tips like the one presented in this video.