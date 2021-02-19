Uber drivers, who were previously self-employed, should now be entitled to, among other things, a minimum wage and paid time off.

Thunderclap for Uber and digital platforms: by rejecting the appeal of the American car reservation giant, the British Supreme Court ruled on Friday February 19 that the drivers could be considered as “workers” employees. This decision of the highest British court, not only puts an end to this case launched in 2016, it could upset the economic model of the “gig economy”, the economy of odd jobs, in the United Kingdom.

Uber drivers, who were previously self-employed, should now be entitled to, among other things, a minimum wage and paid time off. The drivers who had lodged the complaint will also be able to turn to a court to obtain compensation. In theory, other drivers can then ask the courts to obtain employee status.

Uber had taken to the Supreme Court after repeatedly losing in court. The company believed that the drivers were self-employed, choosing their schedules and work locations, and sometimes collaborating on multiple applications at the same time.

“We respect the decision of the Court”reacted Jamie Heywood, Uber boss for Northern and Eastern Europe. “We are determined to do more and we will be consulting with all of our UK operating drivers to understand the changes they want to see”. On the other hand, the platform insists on the fact that the Supreme Court was ruling on the status of “worker” rather than that of“employee”, the duties of which are somewhat higher under UK law.

Despite these nuances, justice has each time ruled in favor of a group of around twenty drivers who felt they were entitled to worker status, given the time spent connected to the application and the control exercised by the group, for example on their evaluation.

The decision could spread oil for all digital platforms. The deliverers of the meal delivery platform Deliveroo are trying before the London Court of Appeal to be able to benefit from a collective agreement.