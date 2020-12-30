Highlights: The Chinese army tried to forcefully change the status quo in more than one area along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh: Ministry of Defense

Indian troops strongly respond to China’s unilateral and inflammatory action: Ministry of Defense

Indian Army ready for any contingency: Ministry of Defense

new Delhi

Indian troops responded ‘strongly’ to the Chinese army’s ‘unilateral and inflammatory action’ to forcefully change the status quo in more than one region on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The Ministry of Defense said this in its annual report. The report says that Indian soldiers are enthusiastic about responding to any daring of Chinese military forces. The Indian Army is ready for any contingency situation and negotiations are proceeding to resolve the issue in a cordial manner.

Referring to the skirmish of Galvan Valley, the Defense Ministry said that there were many casualties on the Chinese side as well. Let me tell you, on 15 June 2020, there was a clash between the armies of the two countries in the Galwal Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

China spoils the situation by mobilizing troops in eastern Ladakh: Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense said, “The Chinese unilateral and inflammatory actions of forcibly changing the status quo in more than one region along the Line of Actual Control were firmly and unreservedly responded to. The situation ensured the dignity of our claim in eastern Ladakh.” Gone. ” “The Indian Army followed all the rules and treaties between the two countries, while the PLA spoiled the situation by using unconventional weapons and mobilizing large numbers of troops,” the Defense Ministry report said.

India-China Tension News: China busy preparing for war with India? LAC Deployed Tanks

Let me tell you, India and China have been involved in a border dispute in East Ladakh for eight months and their relationship has become very tense. Both sides held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the dispute, but so far it has not been achieved.

India-China standoff: China strengthening airbase with LAC, how will talks like this happen?

Jawans prevented China from entering our region: report

The Ministry of Defense said that with the help of the Air Force, the Indian Army deployed soldiers for a short time and transported guns, tanks, weapons, rations etc. there. Regarding the June 15 incident, the report stated, “20 brave Indian soldiers were martyred in a major skirmish in the Galvan Valley and prevented PAL from entering our territory. The Chinese were also severely damaged in the incident.” ”

Ladakh LAC Tension Latest Update: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh admits, talks with China over border dispute in Ladakh

‘Indian army strongly fought enemies on the Line of Actual Control’

The report said that the Indian Army strongly fought the enemies along the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control and continued its counter-terrorism operations.